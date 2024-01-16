Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 21% Higher This Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $649.34 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.14415648 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 721 active market(s) with $657,192,035.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

