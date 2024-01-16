Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,456. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $165.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

