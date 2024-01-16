Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.