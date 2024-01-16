Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 550,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.52. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,229. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.91 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

