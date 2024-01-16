Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APPN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. Appian has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. Analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141 over the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.