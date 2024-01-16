Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,173 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,575. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

