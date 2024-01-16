Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.21. 1,000,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,604. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

