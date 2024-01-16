Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 429 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,629. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day moving average of $337.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

