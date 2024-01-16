Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,011. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

