Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.
NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
