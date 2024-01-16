Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.72) to GBX 2,900 ($36.90) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,714.00.

Anglo American Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NGLOY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

