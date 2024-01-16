Analyzing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential downside of 18.88%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than OppFi.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OppFi has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $496.06 million 1.01 $7.10 million $0.07 64.57 Bit Digital $36.64 million 6.57 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -3.14

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53%

Summary

OppFi beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

