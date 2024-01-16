Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechTarget Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.