Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $196.88

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

SPOT stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.14. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $90.36 and a twelve month high of $204.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

