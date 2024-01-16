Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $134.00

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Splunk stock opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Splunk by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,990 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Splunk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Splunk by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

