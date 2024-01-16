Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $354.30

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $380.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $336.86. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $386.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

