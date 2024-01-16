Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $10.94

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.5 %

LC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.