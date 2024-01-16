Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $76.67

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.