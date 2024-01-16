Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $20.20

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

