Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Head-To-Head Review

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 6.81 -$229.81 million ($2.67) -0.29 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 94.01 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -12.03

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,969.69% N/A -156.56% Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Amprius Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,013.23%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 142.04%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.