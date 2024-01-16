Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,360 shares of company stock worth $16,078,423. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

