American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

AMT stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.60. 1,255,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day moving average is $188.31.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

