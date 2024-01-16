American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
