Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 324,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

