Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 490,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 328,990 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $945,030. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. 1,588,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

