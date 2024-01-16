Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.34. 7,703,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

