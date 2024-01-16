Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 10.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 5,810,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,717,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altimmune by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

