Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,749.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ALTG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 80,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.80 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.06 million. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Alta Equipment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

