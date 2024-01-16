AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,615 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

