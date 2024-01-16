Allworth Financial LP Sells 28,832 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 178,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

