Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 148,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

