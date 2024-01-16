Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,322 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $38,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 176,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,364. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

