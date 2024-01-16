Allworth Financial LP Purchases 33,157 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.16% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock remained flat at $84.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

