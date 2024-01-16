Allworth Financial LP Purchases 237,768 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 128,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,834. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

