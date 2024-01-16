Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 986,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

