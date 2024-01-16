Allworth Financial LP Has $28.25 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.32% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 252,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,422. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.