Allworth Financial LP Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.88. 371,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.