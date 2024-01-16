Allworth Financial LP Has $11.23 Million Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 14.47% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000.

Shares of SEIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

