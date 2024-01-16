Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,415,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,464,000 after buying an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.46. 1,173,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,303. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.