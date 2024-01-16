Allworth Financial LP Buys 49,642 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

