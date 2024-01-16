Allworth Financial LP Buys 308,992 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 5.61% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

BATS SMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,160 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

