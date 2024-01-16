Allworth Financial LP Buys 110,201 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.45% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $44,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after buying an additional 261,863 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after buying an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 181,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 218,443 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 251,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

