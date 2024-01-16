Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $732,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 582,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,318. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.