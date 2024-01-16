Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 3.67% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $159,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

AVUS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,648. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

