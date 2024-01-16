Allworth Financial LP Acquires 258,827 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $81,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 184,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

