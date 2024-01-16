Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $138.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BABA. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.80.

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.84 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

