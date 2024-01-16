Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BABA stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,777,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,274,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

