Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.95. Approximately 5,212,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,257,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

