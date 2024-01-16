Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 940,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.