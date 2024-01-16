Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 591,555 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $298,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,964 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

